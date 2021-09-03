DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leidos by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Leidos by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

LDOS opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

