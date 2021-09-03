DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.74 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

