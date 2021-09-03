DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.95 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.