DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.23 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

