DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

