DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 78.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $37.18 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.