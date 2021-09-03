DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,856 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.86 and a 200 day moving average of $345.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

