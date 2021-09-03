DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 427 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $471.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

