DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 446 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,886,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

