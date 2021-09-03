DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 588,073 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 588,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

