Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

