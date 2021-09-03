Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DNLI opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

