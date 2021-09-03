Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,596. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

