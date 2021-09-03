DePay Price Reaches $1.58 on Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, DePay has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $43,354.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

