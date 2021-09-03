Deri Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $360,248.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

