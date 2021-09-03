Desjardins Begins Coverage on High Tide (TSE:HITI)

Equities research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.