Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

This table compares Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 138.37 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -15.63 Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.26 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -79.85

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69% Amtech Systems -1.56% -1.43% -1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 133.45%. Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.