Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $42,691.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

