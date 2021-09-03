Dether (DTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,629.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $44,629.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dether has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

