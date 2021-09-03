DEX One Day Volume Reaches $980.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $457,414.43 and approximately $980.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.