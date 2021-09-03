DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 38.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,420,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.46 and a 200-day moving average of $413.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $555.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.