Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.89 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$513.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

