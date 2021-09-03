DFI.Money Market Cap Hits $213.79 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5,539.19 or 0.11106701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $213.79 million and approximately $67.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

