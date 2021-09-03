DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,102.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $233.10 or 0.00463862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $16,102.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00165480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.80 or 0.07835973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,014.43 or 0.99525560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00812703 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

