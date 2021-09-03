Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.92. 3,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

