DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of DiamondHead worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $4,996,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,874,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.