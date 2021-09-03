DIGG Price Hits $51,354.86 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $727,488.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $51,354.86 or 1.01537887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

