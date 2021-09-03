Dimecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3,452.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00083551 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

