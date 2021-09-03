Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,975 shares of company stock worth $11,451,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

