Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 199,265 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

