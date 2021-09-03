disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $116,195.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.68 or 0.07842387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.69 or 1.00118360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.45 or 0.00819193 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,294,492 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

