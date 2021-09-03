Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

