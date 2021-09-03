discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,172.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($15.31) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.08), with a volume of 111309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

DSCV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 990.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 831.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

