DistX (DISTX) Price Tops $0.0006

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $17,802.80 and approximately $27,710.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00155091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.02 or 0.07813495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.83 or 0.99931949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00815910 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

