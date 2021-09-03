Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Up 4%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.83. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

About Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

