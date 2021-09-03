dKargo (DKA) One Day Volume Tops $20.50 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. dKargo has a total market cap of $178.90 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

