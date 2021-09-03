DMScript Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,516.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $597,986.11 and $6,516.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.