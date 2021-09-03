Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.11

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $78.07 million and $17.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00296609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

