Dock Market Capitalization Hits $78.03 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $78.03 million and $58.83 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00277674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

