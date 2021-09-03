Doctors Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $229.05 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

