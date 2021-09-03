DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

