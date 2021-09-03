DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.
DOCU stock traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.34. 213,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.28, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
