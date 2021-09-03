DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

DOCU stock traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.34. 213,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.28, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

