DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

