DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

