DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
