Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 926,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,738. Doma has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.