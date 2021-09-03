Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

