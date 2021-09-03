Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

