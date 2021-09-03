Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,818. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

