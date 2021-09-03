Donut Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $11,020.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00153761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.60 or 0.07688555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,802.92 or 1.00010475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00815925 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

