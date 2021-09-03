Dora Factory Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $19.24 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00020557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

